County Derry business leader honoured at awards

A local business leader was among those honoured at the annual Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoDNI) awards.
David Henry, Managing Director of Henry Brothers in Magherafelt, was named Family Business Director of the Year at the virtually held ceremony last Friday.
David joined Henry brothers shortly after leaving school, took over the role of Managing Director in 2000 and is responsible for the overall performance of the construction and manufacturing company.
IoDNI Chairperson, Gordon Milligan, said the country has a huge amount of talented leaders.
“Northern Ireland benefits from a wealth of leadership talent across the private and public sector, each of them performing to the very highest standards,” he said.
On accepting the award, David paid tribute to the company's workforce.
“I am very honoured to have been presented with this prestigious award by the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland.
“As Managing Director of Henry Brothers, a family business that has now spanned over forty years, I am grateful for the opportunities that this role has given me, in leading a great workforce that has delivered excellent construction projects right across the UK.
“As our strapline states, we really are altogether stronger. I am particularly pleased that the Institute of Directors has recognised many Directors across Northern Ireland and I congratulate every category winner.”
