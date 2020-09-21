Police warning after number of fake bank notes used in local businesses

Contact
One of the fake notes seized by the PSNI.
Police are advising local businesses and shoppers to be on the lookout for fake bank notes.
The PSNI said they had received reports of counterfeit £50 and £20 Clydesdale bank notes being used recently in shops in Castlederg.
A police spokesperson said: "We have had reports of these being used in the town over the past week. The same serial number features on all notes – 800746.
"Businesses within the area should remain vigilant. If you have any information about these fake notes, please contact police on 101 quoting 370 of 21/09/2020."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
This photograph posted by the Ulster Architectural Heritage group shows what it describes as 'water ingress' in the Austins building.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.