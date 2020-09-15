St Cecilia's College is the latest school in Derry to confirm a positive COVID-19 case

Contact
St Cecilia's College has become the latest school in Derry to confirm a positive COVID-19 case.
It is understood that a number of local schools have contacted parents in the last week to say that a member or members of their 'school community' have tested positive for the disease.
St Cecilia's College, Martine Mulhern, has now written to parents to say that one member of their 'school community' has tested positive for COVID-19.
In her letter, Mrs Mulhern said the school was consulting with the Public Health Agency on 'appropriate action'.
"I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution will be taken," she wrote.
"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."
Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann and Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma have jointly welcomed the work to develop a new version of the StopCOVID NI app for under-18’s.
The Department of Health is targeting the launch of the new version before the end of September.
It will help schools, FE colleges and universities to provide additional protection to their students and staff.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.