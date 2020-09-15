St Cecilia's College is the latest school in Derry to confirm a positive COVID-19 case

St Cecilia's College has become the latest school in Derry to confirm a positive COVID-19 case.

It is understood that a number of local schools have contacted parents in the last week to say that a member or members of their 'school community' have tested positive for the disease.

St Cecilia's College, Martine Mulhern, has now written to parents to say that one member of their 'school community' has tested positive for COVID-19.

In her letter, Mrs Mulhern said the school was consulting with the Public Health Agency on 'appropriate action'.

"I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution will be taken," she wrote.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann and Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma have jointly welcomed the work to develop a new version of the StopCOVID NI app for under-18’s.

The Department of Health is targeting the launch of the new version before the end of September.

It will help schools, FE colleges and universities to provide additional protection to their students and staff.