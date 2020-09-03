One of Derry's best known pubs will be reopening tomorrow

Contact
Sandinos pub will reopen tomorrow.
One of Derry's best known bars will be reopening tomorrow.
Like many so-called 'wet' bars, Sandinos at Water Street in the city centre has been closed for many months.
However, from tomorrow, the local bar will be serving food which will allow it to reopen.
The news was announced this evening on Sandinos' Facebook and was greeted warmly by the pub's customers.
Meanwhile, there have been renewed calls for additional government support for pubs which remain closed.
'Wet' pubs had been due to be allowed to reopen last month.
However, the reopening was postponed because of concerns about a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Pub owners and lobby groups for the industry have said that financial support from the government is vital to ensure that the pubs can survive until they are allowed to reopen.
