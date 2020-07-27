Police appeal for information after a car is set on fire in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating an arson attack which took place on Thursday at about 11.40pm on the Culmore Road close to the junction with Springfield Road.

Two male suspects are reported to have set fire to a parked vehicle at a property close to this location.

The males were last seen making off along Culmore Road towards the city centre.

They are described as wearing tracksuit bottoms, hoodies and Nike Air Max trainers.

If you noticed any suspicious males matching this description or if you have any dashcam footage covering the Culmore Road at this time, please ring 101 quoting reference 2198 - 23/07/20.