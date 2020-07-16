Movie Night at Owenbeg

Contact
'Step Brothers' will be showing at Derry GAA headquarters.
Benbradagh Community Support and Gortnahey Community Centre have teamed up to bring drive-in cinema to North Derry.
The first of their films, Step Brothers, will be shown on Friday, July 17 at Owenbeg GAA centre at 10.00pm.
Gates are due to open at 9.00pm, with larger vehicles asked to arrive between 9.00pm and 9.20pm due to special parking requirements.
Although the event is free of charge, the organisations are hoping to raise funds to support their continued work through a suggested donation of £15.
Tickets must be booked online via https://www.cognitoforms.com/BCSDungiven/driveinmovie and more information is available from the organisers on youth.bcs@live.com.
