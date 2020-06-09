Former Auxilary Bishop of Derry, Bishop Francis Lagan, has died

Contact
Bishop Francis Lagan has passed away.
The former Auxilary Bishop of Derry, Bishop Francis Lagan, has passed away.
Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, said that Bishop Lagan died earlier this morning.
Bishop McKeown said: "Funeral arrangements are not yet finalised and will be advised as soon as confirmed. They will, of course, have to comply with current restrictions.
"May he rest in peace."
Bishop Lagan was born in Maghera.
He was ordained a priest in 1960 in Maynooth College, for the Diocese of Derry.
His ministry in the diocese began with teaching appointments at St Columb's College, Derry (1961-1963), Carndonagh College (1963-1973), and Carndonagh Community School (1973-1977).
He served as a curate in Strabane (1977-1982) and as Administrator at St. Mary's Parish, Creggan in Derry City (1982-1988).
In 1988 he was appointed auxiliary bishop for the diocese.
He resigned from the position in 2010.
