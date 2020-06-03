Gardaí arrest man in Donegal in connection with a shooting in Limerick five years ago

Contact
Christy Keane was in a critical condition following the shooting incident.
Gardaí investigating the shooting of a man in Limerick five years ago have arrested a man in Donegal.
A second man has been arrested in Limerick City.
Gardaí say the arrests are in relation to the shooting of Christy Keane in Limerick in 2015.
Keane was shot on the campus of University of Limerick as he made his way to the UL gym.
At around 6.35am, on June 29, 2015 Keane was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick.
He was rushed by ambulance from the UL campus to University Hospital Limerick where his condition was critical for a time.
Yesterday, gardaí from Dublin with the assistance of local gardaí and the Armed Support Unit from Limerick and the North Western Region carried out an arrest operation in Donegal and arrested a man in his 40s.
At the same time, a second operation was carried out in Limerick city and a man in his 30s was also arrested.
The two men were brought to Henry Street garda station in Dublin and were due to appear before a sitting of the Republic's Special Criminal Court this evening.
