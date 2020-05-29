Good news for anyone who had been due to see Van Morrison at this year's jazz festival in Derry

Music fans left disappointed by the cancellation of this year’s performance by Van Morrison at the City of Derry Jazz Festival have been given a reprieve with news that the legendary Belfast performer will return in 2021 to celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary.

Patrons with a ticket for the original performance date of Saturday, May 9, 2020 can now use it on April 30, 2021, or if your ticket was for Sunday, May 10, this is now valid for Saturday, May 1, 2021.

If the dates are unsuitable a refund is available through the Millenium Forum Box Office where limited tickets for both dates will be available.