Derry's Matalan store is expected to reopen soon.

The company has confirmed it has started to unfurlough some of its staff this week to prepare to reopen the majority of its six stores in Northern Ireland, including the store at a business park in the Waterside.

However, it is understood that it will only be the homeware section of the store which will be allowed to reopen.

Homeware was included in the list of businesses permitted to remain open under the legal restrictions which came into law in Northern Ireland on March 28.

The regulations in England were subsequently updated on May 1 to include homeware as an essential business, prompting Matalan to begin a phased reopening of its English outlets.

The company initially furloughed 289 staff in the north, but it has now confirmed that it will reopen the homeware sections in five stores based in out of town retail parks.

Its click and collect service will also be available.

In a statement, Matalan said a trial reopening of a select number of stores in England had been a success.

“Following this rigorous in-store testing and consultation, we are now preparing to reopen a number of our Northern Ireland stores and have started to unfurlough some of our staff to assist with the preparations.

“Our new enhanced health and safety measures will ensure that every Matalan store which reopens will be fully compliant with social distancing rules, with employees trained appropriately and provided with full PPE.

“We are confident that these safety measures are fully compliant with the guidance provided by the Northern Ireland Executive, UK Government and Department of Health.”