Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Bulky Waste Collection Service has been reinstated.

However, members of the public wishing to avail of this service are advised that it is only for those who have bulky items of waste and have no space in their home or garage to store them during this emergency situation.

Those wishing to avail of the service are being encouraged to book online.

All bookings for collection must be made in advance and items must be left out on the kerbside before 7:30am on the day of the confirmed collection.

Among the items accepted for the Bulky Waste Service are:

✅ Bulky furniture – wardrobes, chests of drawers, bedside lockers, sofas

✅ Carpets, lino

✅ Electrical appliances e.g. TV

✅ White goods e.g. fridges, washing machines and cookers

✅ Large toys, bikes etc

✅ Mattresses

Among the items that are not accepted are:

❎ Bags of general waste

❎ Glass furniture/mirrors

❎ Building material e.g. concrete, wood, tiles

❎ Fencing, sheds

❎ Wooden flooring

❎ Bathroom suites

❎ Kitchen units

❎ Tyres

❎ Trees

❎ Paint Tins

❎ Recyclable materials

The public are advised that waste accrued as a result of work carried out in your home, such as bathroom suites, kitchens or fireplaces will not be lifted as part of this service.

Arrangements must be made with your building contractor to remove these items or alternatively, you can organise removal by an authorised waste collection company or hire a skip.

Members of the public wanting to book a Bulky Waste Collection should fill out the online form on the website at –www.derrystrabane.com/ service/wasterecycling/bulkywaste or telephone 02871374107.