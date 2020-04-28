Children in Derry being given the opportunity to express what it is like living through the coronavirus pandemic

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle has launched a new initiative for youngsters in the local district to express how they feel about living through the current coronavirus situation.

The Mayor is asking local children to send her either a picture, which can be accompanied by a short story, or alternatively to write a poem that focuses on the positive things that they have enjoyed despite this uncertain time.

The competition will be broken up into two age groups – primary one to primary three children, aged 4-7 years old, and primary four to primary seven children, aged 8-11.

Entries are open from today (Tuesday 28th April) and will close in two weeks' time when the Mayor will select a winner and a runner up for each category (picture or poem) from each age group and they will receive a goody bag of prizes.

Mayor Boyle said that she wanted to give young people within the District a way of expressing their feelings creatively, while also praising them for how well they have handled the current situation.

"I have been so impressed with how well the children of our District have done in dealing with this strange time we are in. I know so many of them would love to be out playing in the sunshine with their friends, but they have been so good in following all of the rules and in listening to their parents and guardians to keep themselves, and all of us, safe. I think they should all be really proud of themselves.

"Although I'm sure there were a few excited faces about getting out of school, it's still important to do some fun learning activities at home. This initiative is a great way to do that while also getting to draw and write down how you feel and the parts that you have enjoyed about the last few months, like spending lots of time with your family.

"I am so excited to read and see all the pictures, stories and poems. I already know it will be impossible to pick a winner because we have so many talented boys and girls!"

Entries can be submitted by emailing mayor@derrystrabane.com. Please include your contact details and the name and age of the child.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, May 12.