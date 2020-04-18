Two vehicles set on fire in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry - police appeal for anyone with information to contact them

Contact
Police are appealing for information following the report of vehicles on fire in the Dunluce Court area of Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported at around 3.45am that two vehicles – a Renault Kangoo van and a Vauxhall Astra – were on fire.
“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze. Unfortunately, both the car and van were completely burned out.
“The fire is being treated as deliberate and we are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 336 of 17/04/20.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.