Derry teacher offers free resources to help with remote learning

Contact
John Wade also runs a tutoring page on Facebook.
A Derry schoolteacher has offered to provide resources to support parents as they get to grips with their child’s home learning.
John Wade works in St Jerome Bilingual School in Harrow, London and has put together learning packs for all year groups, from Primary 1 to Primary 7.
“I started offering free resources to try and help parents out,” he told Derry Now.
“I’m teaching in a school, but I also do some tutoring online and on a one-to-one basis as well.
“Everyone was really worried about their children not being able to go to school and even when the schools were still open, they were pulling them out.
“There is only so much the schools can do, so I’ve put these packs together from Primary 1 right through to Primary 7. It’s just a way of trying to help people out. “
The rapidly moving situation has caused confusion in all schools across the UK but John says the school have been supportive, especially with him being away from home.
“I was worried about trying to get home at Easter to see family but the school I’m in have been brilliant, they’ve advised us as much as we can.
“No one really knew what was going on. It’s been hectic because you’re trying to get things ready for the children in school as well and then you didn’t know if it was closing or not.
“It’s really difficult because even the headteachers don’t know what’s going on. It’s important that parents understand that schools are doing their best to react too.”
Any parents interested in John’s resources can get in touch through his Facebook page John Wade Primary Tutoring.
For more ideas on how to keep the children occupied, check out our own guide here.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.