CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Three more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Three more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
It brings to 13 the number of people who have died here from the illness.
The Public Health Agency said 34 more people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus, a total of 275.
One of the patients who died was being treated at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
The latest figures show that eight people have tested positive in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
There have been five positives cases in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area, while eight people have tested positive in the Mid Ulster council area.
Belfast City Council area has the highest number of positive cases at 86.
To date, 4,014 people have been tested in Northern Ireland, with 3,739 negative results.
Coronavirus testing in Northern Ireland is expected to be significantly stepped up to 1,100 a day from next week.
Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.
