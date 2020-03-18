Radio station to broadcast Mass live from St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry each Sunday during coronavirus crisis

Contact
Derry-based radio station Drive 105 will be broadcasting live from Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral on Sundays in the coming weeks.
As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Catholic Church has urged people not to congregate for Mass.
Services will continue but they will be streamed on churches's webcams.
However, Drive 105 will be broadcasting Mass live from St Eugene's Cathedral each Sunday at 12.30pm until normal service resumes.
A spokesperson for the station said that as other faiths make decisions regarding this, they plan to respond in a similar fashion.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.