Radio station to broadcast Mass live from St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry each Sunday during coronavirus crisis

Derry-based radio station Drive 105 will be broadcasting live from Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral on Sundays in the coming weeks.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Catholic Church has urged people not to congregate for Mass.

Services will continue but they will be streamed on churches's webcams.

However, Drive 105 will be broadcasting Mass live from St Eugene's Cathedral each Sunday at 12.30pm until normal service resumes.

A spokesperson for the station said that as other faiths make decisions regarding this, they plan to respond in a similar fashion.