Durkan supports UCU strike action

Contact
Cllr Mary Durkan... supporting the UCU strike action.
University management is being called on to resolve the staff issues in dispute.
The call comes for SDLP Derry Councillor Mary Durkan who is urging the public to support university workers as they enter their final phase of staggered strike action this week, organised by the University and College Union (UCU).
Cllr Durkan said: “We stand in solidarity with all university workers on strike at Ulster University, Queen’s University and elsewhere.
“University lecturers are enduring the stresses of significant de facto pay cuts with a simultaneous expansion in workload.
“Better working conditions for staff equates with better learning conditions and an all-round better university experience. If we are to truly value the role of universities, then the devaluation of staff must be properly addressed.
“The issues in dispute are all adversely impacting on our quality of higher education: devaluation in pay, gender pay gap, an increase in casual contracts, unsustainable workloads and changes to staff pensions.”
Cllr Durkan concluded: “Let’s hope that negotiations between management and UCU are productive so that resolution to these issues can be found soon.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Man of the match Mark McChrystal who was making only his second start and third appearance overall since returning to the club. Photo: Kevin Moore
Ms. Laura Duddy presenting a cheque for £1,500 to Christopher Cooper, manager, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, proceeds of monies raised by her father Billy (at back)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.