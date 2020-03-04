Funeral arrangements announced for well-known Derry man Mickey Singh who passed away earlier this week

Contact
Mickey Singh passed away earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Neil Thornton.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for well-known Derry man Mickey Singh.
There was great sadness in Derry this week following the death of one of the city's best known characters.
Galliagh man Mickey passed away on Monday.
He was a popular figure in the city and was a man with his own unique style.
He was often seen walking to and from the city centre.
Many tributes have been paid to a man described as a 'gentle soul'.
Mickey's funeral will leave his cousin Kit's home at 10 Brookdale Park at 10.30am for 11am Mass at St Joseph's Church in Galliagh.
Mickey is survived by his brother Billy.
