Great effort from local community as clean-up operation takes place at Derry centre damaged in weekend arson attack

Some of those who helped with today's clean-up.
Scores of people turned out today to help with the clean-up at a local centre badly damaged in a weekend arson attack.
The Learning Disability Centre at Foyle Road was broken in to on Friday night/Saturday morning.
Those who broke in to the newly-opened building started a fire which caused extensive internal and smoke damage.
However, following an appeal, people turned up this morning to help with the clean-up operation.
As a result of their efforts, it is hoped the the centre, which provides a range of services and programmes for people with learning disabilities, will be open as normal tomorrow.
Two teenagers, aged 15 and 13, were arrested in connection with the break-in and arson attack.
