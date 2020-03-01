Great effort from local community as clean-up operation takes place at Derry centre damaged in weekend arson attack

Scores of people turned out today to help with the clean-up at a local centre badly damaged in a weekend arson attack.

The Learning Disability Centre at Foyle Road was broken in to on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Those who broke in to the newly-opened building started a fire which caused extensive internal and smoke damage.

However, following an appeal, people turned up this morning to help with the clean-up operation.

As a result of their efforts, it is hoped the the centre, which provides a range of services and programmes for people with learning disabilities, will be open as normal tomorrow.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 13, were arrested in connection with the break-in and arson attack.