The owners of a well-known restaurant and bar in Derry have announced that the businesses are no longer trading

Contact
The owners of the Icon restaurant say the business is no longer trading.
The owners of a well-known restaurant and bar have announced that the businesses are no longer trading.
The Icon Restaurant and Winebar and the Upstairs Downstairs bar have been in business for many years beside each other on Dungiven Road in the Waterside.
However, writing on the Icon's Facebook page, the owners last night said: "It is with great sadness that we are having to write this post. As of tonight The Upstairs Downstairs Bar & Icon Restaurant & Winebar are no longer trading. We want to thank all our staff and customers over the years for all your support."
The news has been met with shock by regular customers of the bar and restaurant.
The closure will also be seen as a severe blow for the Dungiven Road/Spencer Road commercial area.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.