The owners of a well-known restaurant and bar in Derry have announced that the businesses are no longer trading

The owners of a well-known restaurant and bar have announced that the businesses are no longer trading.

The Icon Restaurant and Winebar and the Upstairs Downstairs bar have been in business for many years beside each other on Dungiven Road in the Waterside.

However, writing on the Icon's Facebook page, the owners last night said: "It is with great sadness that we are having to write this post. As of tonight The Upstairs Downstairs Bar & Icon Restaurant & Winebar are no longer trading. We want to thank all our staff and customers over the years for all your support."

The news has been met with shock by regular customers of the bar and restaurant.

The closure will also be seen as a severe blow for the Dungiven Road/Spencer Road commercial area.