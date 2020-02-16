Police renew appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Derry man Mark McCarron who was last seen on Thursday

Contact
The PSNI are appealing for help to find a missing Derry man.
Police are concerned about 41-year-old Mark Joseph McCarron who was last seen on Thursday evening on Lower Bennett Street in the city.
He is described as 5ft 11, large build with dark brown short hair.
He was wearing a green coat with a grey/blue Jodie under it, blue jeans and navy slip on shoes with cream laces.
Mark was last seen driving a white Mercedes Sprinter Van.
Police say he may also be in the Donegal area.
Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting 1233 15/02/2020
