Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

An all-girls school in Derry announces that its pupils are to be allowed to wear trousers for the first time as part of their uniform

007

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An all-girls Derry school has revealed that it will allow its pupils to wear trousers for the first time from next year.

St Cecilia’s College said that a ‘trouser option’ will be added to the existing uniform for all age groups from September 2020.

The news comes just weeks after a campaign was launched to allow pupils at another all-girls school in Derry to wear trousers as part of their uniform.

A pupil at Thornhill College launched an online petition requesting that trousers be introduced as an option within the uniform.

Thornhill has declined to comment on the issue.

Writing on its Facebook today, a representative for St Cecilia’s College said a new uniform skirt would also be introduced in September.

The school will also be unveiling a new blazer and matching jumper which will be compulsory for Year 8 and Year 13 pupils from September.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie