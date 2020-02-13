An all-girls school in Derry announces that its pupils are to be allowed to wear trousers for the first time as part of their uniform

Contact
An all-girls Derry school has revealed that it will allow its pupils to wear trousers for the first time from next year.
St Cecilia’s College said that a ‘trouser option’ will be added to the existing uniform for all age groups from September 2020.
The news comes just weeks after a campaign was launched to allow pupils at another all-girls school in Derry to wear trousers as part of their uniform.
A pupil at Thornhill College launched an online petition requesting that trousers be introduced as an option within the uniform.
Thornhill has declined to comment on the issue.
Writing on its Facebook today, a representative for St Cecilia’s College said a new uniform skirt would also be introduced in September.
The school will also be unveiling a new blazer and matching jumper which will be compulsory for Year 8 and Year 13 pupils from September.
