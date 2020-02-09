Derry's famous Bogside Inn is to be demolished as part of regeneration plans for the area

Contact
The Bogside Inn has been a landmark building in Derry for many years. Photo by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics.com
Derry's famous Bogside Inn is to be demolished.
The bar, which has been a landmark in Derry for decades, is to be knocked down as part of a major redevelopment of the site on which it sits.
As part of the regeneration project, a smaller pub will be built on the site, along with community facilities, social housing and commercial units.
For more details on the project, see tomorrow's Derry News.
