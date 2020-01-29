Van Morrison to play at Derry's Millennium Forum in May as part of the city's big jazz festival

Contact
Van Morrison will play in Derry in May.
Van Morrison is coming back to Derry.
It was revealed this afternoon that legendary performer will be at the Millennium Forum in May as part of the City of Derry Jazz Festival.
Tickets for his concert on Sunday, May 10, go on sale this Friday.
The multi award winning singer, composer and performer will be showcasing songs from his most recent studio album as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.
