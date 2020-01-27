Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

The heartwarming story of the lady who was so touched when she received a random compliment from Derry schoolchildren

Pupils made a woman's day as part of National Compliment Day

The heartwarming story of the lady who was so touched when she received a random compliment from Derry schoolchildren

The pupils of Greenlaw Primary School made the lady's day.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

It’s a heartwarming story which just goes to show the power of words.
Last week, pupils from Greenhaw Primary School in Derry walked the short distance to Northside Shopping Centre as part of their participation in National Compliment Day.
In the centre, the children stopped some of the shoppers and passed on random compliments.
One woman was so touched by what a Greenhaw pupil said to her that she wrote to the school to thank them.
In her note, the woman, who said she was 62, said the compliment she received had made her day.
“I don’t often get compliments and to receive one was a real treat which I will cherish,” she said.
“I have put it in my glasses case so when I’m feeling a bit down I can read it and hopefully feel brighter.
“So thanks again and I hope the children realise who good an older person feels when someone pays them a compliment or a kind word.
“From a very grateful woman,” her note ended.
So next time you meet an older person, why not pay them a compliment.
You never know, it could mean just as much to them as this lady felt after meeting the pupils of Greenhaw Primary School last week.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie