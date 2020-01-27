Petition launched to allow pupils at a famous all-girls Derry school to wear trousers

A petition has been launched in a bid to allow pupils at an all-girls Derry school to wear trousers.

Thornhill College pupil Rois Hutton’s petition on change.org has a target set of 1,000 signatures and has already gained the support of more than 800 people in just four days.

Thornhill is one of the most famous schools in Ireland with former pupils including actress Roma Downey, singers Dana and Nadine Coyle and Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee.

It is understood that the school in Derry Girls, Immaculate Conception school, is loosely based on McGee’s experiences at Thornhill.

The petition states that many schools across the UK allow their pupils a choice between wearing skirts or trousers 'yet Thornhill refuses to change with the times and remains stuck in a sexist part of history when girls in schools were restricted only to skirts'.

Ms Hutton outlines reasons for her petition, stating that trousers tend to be cheaper and are therefore a better option for families or students.

Thornhill College was contacted for a statement on the matter but declined to comment.

The petition can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/2tSBius