66 employees at a company in Derry placed at risk of redundancy

Contact
Computershare's Derry office is located in Springtown.
Sixty six employees at a company in Derry have been placed at risk of redundancy.
Derry Now has learned that workers at finance company Computershare were told earlier this week that they could soon be losing their jobs.
Computershare, which is based at the Ulster Science and Technology Park in Springtown, carries out work for a number of banks in relation to mortgages.
The company employs 12,000 people across 90 worldwide offices.
It is understood that around 280 people work at their Derry office.
The local workforce covers call centre workers and administrative staff.
It is believed that the proposed redundancies will mostly affect administrative staff.
One employee at the local Computershare office claimed that the proposed job losses were part of a process of ‘death by a thousand cuts’.
“A few years ago there were 550 people working here but now there are only 280 employees,” said the Computershare worker, who did not wish to be named.
“We believe that the latest proposed redundancies are part of a policy to slowly but surely close the Derry office completely.
“The company said that the reason for reducing our workforce was cost-cutting but we are the lowest cost base across the group so it does not make sense to be making cuts here.”
Brian McDaid, from the Aegis union, which represents people working in the finance sector, is involved in efforts to save the Computershare jobs in Derry.
Mr McDaid told Derry Now: “We are disappointed that this business decision will detrimentally impact some of our members and any job losses are a concern, in particular during these times of austerity.
“As always in these situations, our priority is to our members impacted.
“We are meeting on a regular basis with senior management to reflect on their rationale for this exercise, ensuring that we will seek all avenues to minimise the impact and save jobs for our members.
“This will not only affect our members, but also their families and the community, so we are engaging with local organisations and politicians to widen the support to those affected.”
Derry Now contacted Computershare in relation to the situation at its Derry office but the company did not respond.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Kay Duddy pins a black ribbon on Deputy Mayor Cara Hunter at the launch yesterday of the Bloody Sunday Black Ribbon Appeal. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.