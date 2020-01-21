Newly appointed District Commander for Derry City and Strabane announced

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond has been named as the new PSNI District Commander for Derry City and Strabane.

She joins the existing senior command team of Superintendent Gordon McCalmont, Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter, Chief Inspector Bob Blemmings and Chief Inspector Rosie Thompson.

The Commander started yesterday and has previously held senior command team roles in Belfast and Antrim & Newtownabbey Districts and was most recently Head of Innovation and Change Branch.