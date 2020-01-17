Duffy welcomes Alder Road resurfacing work

News received from the Department for Infrastructure (Road Service) that the Alder Road will be resurfaced within the next three months, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Sandra Duffy.



She said the confirmation followed the raising of a number of issues within the Ballyarnett area following discussions with the Department this week.



She said "The Alder Road has been causing significant difficulties for motorists due to its poor state of disrepair and has been regularly dug up by utilities laying pipes for both gas and water in recent times.



“This is a busy road and in its current state was becoming a danger to motorists.



"I also discussed the ongoing issue of the need to have Cornshell Fields urgently resurfaced.”



“I have been assured that once the statutory requirement of one year following a utility laying pipes has passed which will be July, that the work will begin on Cornshell Fields.”



Councillor Duffy concluded: “This will be very welcome news to residents who have no alternative route to use to access their homes."