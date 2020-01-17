Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Duffy welcomes Alder Road resurfacing work

News received from the Department for Infrastructure (Road Service) that the Alder Road will be resurfaced within the next three months, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Sandra Duffy.

Sandra Duffy

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

News received from the Department for Infrastructure (Road Service) that the Alder Road will be resurfaced within the next three months, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Sandra Duffy.

 She said the confirmation followed the raising of a number of  issues within the Ballyarnett area following discussions with the Department this week.

 She said "The Alder Road has been causing significant difficulties for motorists due to its  poor state of disrepair and has been regularly dug up  by utilities laying pipes for both gas and water in recent times.

 “This is a busy road and in its current state was becoming a danger to motorists.

 "I also discussed the ongoing issue of the need to have Cornshell Fields urgently resurfaced.”

“I have been assured that once the statutory requirement of one year following a utility laying pipes has passed which will be July, that the work will begin on Cornshell Fields.”

Councillor Duffy concluded: “This will be very welcome news to residents who have no alternative route to use to access their homes."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie