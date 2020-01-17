Trio charged over alleged cannabis factories

Three men have appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of multiple offences allegedly relating to cannabis factories.



Jakub Radzkiowski (34) from Gorse Road and Lukasz Kalicki (37) from Claragh Hill Gardens – both in Kilrea – along with Kryztof Cezary Kupinski (36) from Crawfordsburn Park, Maghera each face charges around the cultivation, possession and intention to supply cannabis. Radzkiowski faces six charges, all of which allegedly occurred at his home.



These consist of cultivating cannabis plants, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in supply, possessing a prohibited weapon namely a can of pepper spray and dishonest use of electricity.



Kalicki faces 12 charges, relating to three addresses – one in Maghera, another in Coleraine and the third at the same Kilrea premises as Radzkiowski.



The offences consist of cultivating cannabis plants at the three addresses and dishonest use of electricity at two of them. There are two counts each of possessing cannabis and intending to supply, as well as a single count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.



Finally, Kupinski is accused of five offences relating to his own address and another in Coleraine, which consist of two counts of cultivating cannabis and single counts each of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in supply and dishonest use of electricity.



All matters relate to a police investigation conducted on October 18.



A prosecuting lawyer said the case is still at an early stage and an update on progress is expected shortly.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded the defendants on continuing bail to return to court on January 15.