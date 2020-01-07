Kilrea man convicted for £5,000 benefit fraud

A man was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today for claiming over £5,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.



John Huey (44), of Drumsaragh Road, Kilrea claimed Income Support, Carer’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £5,304 while failing to declare employment. He was given a three month prison sentence suspended for twelve months.



The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.



Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.



Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud