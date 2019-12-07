Top performers at St Mary's Grammar School

Students from St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt are among the highest achieving students in this year’s GCSE and A-Level examinations in a number of subjects.

CCEA recently released details of its top performing students in each subject and St. Mary’s students achieved placings in Art and Design, Chemistry, Drama, Geography and Spanish.

Pupil Catriona Toner (centre).



At A-Level, Barry McErlean achieved First Place in Chemistry and Geography.

At GCSE, Catriona Toner achieved First Place in Drama, Siún Cummings achieved Third Place in Spanish and Adam Rocks achieved maximum marks in Art and Design.

The pupils, their families and teachers will attend the Celebrate with CCEA awards ceremony in the Titanic Centre, Belfast in December.

Barry McErlean.