Horslips returning to play Derry's St Columb's Hall

Horslips will make a long awaited return to Derry on Saturday, 14 March next year, when Barry, Johnny, Jim and Ray take the stage in St Columb’s Hall to play the songs that gave them iconic status back in the 1970s.

“St Columb’s has huge significance for us,” said flautist and keyboard player Jim Lockhart.

“We played here a number of times in the turbulent seventies and the gigs were always intense, with audiences that really rocked. But it has a more recent importance in our story. You could call it crucial’.

Guitarist Johnny Fean took up the story. “ We’d been off the road for 24 years and as far as anyone knew, that was that. But Derry man Jim Nelis, joined by two friends, Paul Callaghan and Stephen Ferris, designed and curated an exhibition in the Orchard Gallery.

“We agreed to come up and open it. And we got up on stage again to sing a couple of songs and liked it so much, we got back together: and we’ve been on the road ever since.”

The last word was with Jim Lockhart: “We’re really looking forward to this very special gig on what will be our 50th anniversary year. We’ve aged a tiny little bit- as the exhibition will show. But the music is as fresh and young as ever.

As part of this special night, a donation will be made by the band and promoter to local disability organisation Destined – Empowering People with Learning Disabilities - Promoting Social Inclusion.

Tickets are £27.50 + service charge and go on-sale at 10.0