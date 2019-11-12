Community pharmacists to offer advice for minor winter ailments

Contact
Over 90% of people who used the Pharmacy First service last winter say they felt more confident about managing their cold, sore throat or flu-like illness after speaking to their community pharmacist.
The Pharmacy First service is a winter initiative by the health service which enables patients to have a consultation in a private area with their local community pharmacist for advice and treatment for common ailments.
Last winter, over 21,000 consultations were offered to patients with 50% of users saying they would have contacted their GP or Out of Hours if this service wasn’t available. 64% of GPs also reported that the service had a beneficial impact on their workload.
This winter, the service will be available from participating community pharmacies from November 1, 2019 until March 31, 2020.
All patients registered with a GP in Northern can use this service, with the exception of temporary residents and patients living in nursing or residential homes.
Joe Brogan, Head of Pharmacy, Health and Social Care Board said: “Community pharmacists have an important role to play as the ‘local medicines expert’ and this service will reinforce that role.
“We encourage the public, when they have a winter ailment and are considering going to their GP – to think Pharmacy First.
“Community pharmacists will use their skills and expertise to provide advice and treatment for a range of common conditions.
“This will help support GP practices, GP out-of-hours services and Emergency Departments over the coming months when winter ailments occur more frequently.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with Bernie McLaughlin and guests
Patrick McCloskey, a Level 3 apprentice carpenter, will represent Northern Regional College in Birmingham next week at the WorldSkills UK LIVE finals
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.