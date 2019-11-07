Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Kilcronaghan Art and Craft Fair

Now that the countdown to Christmas has really got underway why not visit Kilcronaghan’s annual Christmas Craft Fair and Art Sale this weekend

Christmas Fair at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan

Christmas Fair at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Now that the countdown to Christmas has really got underway, there is no simpler, stress-free way to clear up most of the gift shopping than by visiting Kilcronaghan’s annual Christmas Craft Fair and Art Sale.

On a leisurely stroll around the numerous stalls visitors can view pottery, hats, gloves, knitting and crochet work, shellwork, scarves, jewellery, picture frames, patchwork, wooden toys, soaps, jams, willow baskets, small furniture items, Christmas decorations, cards, memo boards, etc. In addition, there will be a charity stall displaying assorted household items with all proceeds going to work in Malawi.

The walls of the conference centre will be bedecked with dozens of beautiful paintings from local artists – all for sale.

Admission is free, with lots of convenient parking spaces, and the event will take place on Friday, November 8 from 6pm to 9pm and Saturday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm.

Festive refreshments will also be served. Kilcronaghan Centre is located at 10 Rectory Road, Tobermore.
For further details of the event, please call (028) 796 27826.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie