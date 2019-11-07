Kilcronaghan Art and Craft Fair

Contact
Christmas Fair at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan
Now that the countdown to Christmas has really got underway, there is no simpler, stress-free way to clear up most of the gift shopping than by visiting Kilcronaghan’s annual Christmas Craft Fair and Art Sale.
On a leisurely stroll around the numerous stalls visitors can view pottery, hats, gloves, knitting and crochet work, shellwork, scarves, jewellery, picture frames, patchwork, wooden toys, soaps, jams, willow baskets, small furniture items, Christmas decorations, cards, memo boards, etc. In addition, there will be a charity stall displaying assorted household items with all proceeds going to work in Malawi.
The walls of the conference centre will be bedecked with dozens of beautiful paintings from local artists – all for sale.
Admission is free, with lots of convenient parking spaces, and the event will take place on Friday, November 8 from 6pm to 9pm and Saturday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm.
Festive refreshments will also be served. Kilcronaghan Centre is located at 10 Rectory Road, Tobermore.
For further details of the event, please call (028) 796 27826.
