Funeral takes place of five-year old Shauna and 'beloved' dad Robert

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe was recalled by Father John Joe Duffy today as a wee girl with shiny shoes who cared deeply for her family, loved animals, adored dressing up and who brought a new lease of life to the estate in which she lived.

A joint funeral took place in St Michael’s Chapel in Creeslough this morning for five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her beloved father, Robert.

Shauna was the youngest victim of the Creeslough explosion. Rescuers found the little girl wrapped in her father’s arms. The explosion which occurred on Friday, October 7, claimed the lives of ten people and left many people injured.

Father Duffy said people are feeling the loss and pain in a very profound and deep way: “It is natural that there is still that feeling of shock, that feeling of numbness, that feeling of not knowing how we are,” he said, adding that the heartbreak and pain continues to be visible in the eyes of the community.

As Mass began a scooter was brought to the altar: “This was very much part and parcel of their lives. I am not sure who could go faster on the scooter but I know that on feet Shaun could outrun her dad be it at the school gate or on the road, where I so often saw them, or be it in the shop where she helped to stack the shelves with the girls,” Father Duffy said.

A hat belonging to Robert which he wore at all times, Fr Duffy said, was also brought to the altar.

For Shauna, her unicorn teddy which she loved was also brought to the altar.

Parents from Scoil Mhuire and Shauna’s classmates and teachers were present at the Funeral Mass.

Members of the Edenmore créche in Dublin where Shauna had spent a tenure were present. They also brought beautiful tributes representing Shauna to the altar.

Father Duffy read out a moving tribute from a photograph:

In times of great sorrow our thoughts will remain

On our beautiful Shauna who loved to entertain

Shauna could always be heard with a giggle,

While sitting down she sure did like to wiggle,

On her pink scooter she would come to the gate

With Kilo in tow her little dog mate

So chatty, so bubbly she just loved to play

And have fun with her friends each and every day

Shauna was amazingly talented at art,

She will always have a special place in our hearts.

Her great love of animals was plain to be seen,

Caring for all creatures - a great vet she would have been.

She was a lovable character with a mischievous way

And we will miss her so much forever and a day.

“It is a great comfort and consolation, I am sure to you Áine and to Robert and Shauna’s family, that so many people who were affected by this tragedy most directly, members of family, parents and loved ones are here present with you this morning, journeying with you and also those who were with Robert and Shauna in the shop,” the Creeslough curate said.

Father Duffy prayed that Robert, Shauna and Áine’s family find comfort in the kindness and support of people from across the world.

Shauna had only been at school for a few weeks in Scoil Mhuire but staff felt they knew her for longer.

Her teacher, Cathleen, has so many fond memories of Shauna - the congregation heard she loved art and was very talented. She had often passed the playground on her scooter and wave and would later ask her mum and dad if she could go in and play.

Father Duffy said that last week, Shauna had brought in art her father had created and loved showing it to the class.

“Shauna spoke often of you, her mammy, and her daddy, at school and of her dog Kilo. One of her activities was to draw a picture of her family and she delighted in showing this also to the class with great pride,” he said.

The Creeslough-based curate said Shauna loved to care and help people.

Fr Duffy said she was a girl with shiny shoes, many coats, who loved her style who brought a spare pencil case to school with her mirror “and other bits to make sure she looked her best,” Fr Duffy said adding jokingly that she got this trait from Dublin and Zimbabwe.

Shauna lived on an estate where Fr Duffy said that with respect there were some older residents.

“They adopted Shauna like a little grand-daughter - the people there were like her grandparents. That beautiful little child she was even more special because down there she gave them a newness of life. She was a radiant beacon of light, happiness and joy putting chickens, live chickens that is, into her wee cart and wheeling them along,” Fr Duffy said.

He described Shauna as an animal lover who had amazing ingenuity for a child adding she would have made a great vet.

“I have no doubt she would achieve anything she set her mind to in life. All of that doesn’t take away how difficult it is to comprehend the loss of a young man and a beautiful five-year-old child.

He welcomed all those present, thanked those who have reached out from across the world, prayed for the family and friends in Zimbabwe, Robert’s homeland, and across the world.

Robert, known locally as Bob, was very proud of his home, Zimbabwe. He had been a teacher in a school in his native home and had worked in construction in Ireland. He had also spent a while in Dublin. He was well-known and often seen scooting about the town.

On one occasion Father Duffy said he met Robert who was busy explaining all about his scooter to workmen at the shop.

“He always liked to keep that link with home - he was very proud of it and his family,” he said.

Fr Duffy said he was a friendly man who liked to keep fit and loved his family dearly.

Fr Duffy said he would love to be able to reach into Áine’s heart and take away her pain.

“But with great love - there is great pain … they will remain with you - they will remain close to you ... in God,” he said.

‘We pray that God may help you and help the family at home,” he said.

He thanked all those who have thought of “our little Creeslough: “And our beloved people who have died and those who continue to be in hospital as a result of the accident are so very much in our hearts.”

He described Creeslough as being among communities that carry a broken heart together.

He urged people to reach out and take counselling as it will help people to deal with the terrible sadness that people are experiencing.

He said that with help and support people will find comfort.

“Through prayer we will get healing and strength from God who has his arms around us and is helping us and in his presence we pray that both Robert and Shauna are side by side as they were side by side in the shop. Her a father I am sure in that split second wanting to protect and help his beautiful daughter. Side by side here - we pray that they are side by side in heaven,” he said.

President Michael D Higgins was among the mourners at this morning’s mass, alongside Senior Aide-de-Camp Colonel Stephen Howard, Aide-de-Camp to An Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Commandant Claire Mortimer. Again Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue was present representing the government, and many other public representatives representing the Oireachtas and Donegal County Council, including Cllr Anthony Molloy, and Chief Executive John McLaughlin alongside representatives of An Garda Síochána and emergency and rescue services and healthcare staff from the Republic and Northern Ireland.

“While our hearts will remain sad for many many years in this community and pain will continue, for a long time, we will also feel the warm radiance of the rising sun each morning as we walk through our lives and we always know, and hold in a very special place in our hearts Shauna, Bob and the other eight that have gone before us. They will always walk with us and that is what will bring us comfort.”