An Post launches world's first digital stamp

Ireland has become the first country in the world to launch a digital stamp, An Post has confirmed.

The stamp offers next-day delivery within the Republic of Ireland and can be purchased 24/7 through the An Post app.

Users who buy the €2 digital stamp through the An Post app will be sent a unique 12-digit code which they can then handwrite onto their envelope or postcard, where the stamp would normally go.

An Post then offers next working day delivery for correspondence posted in any post box by the latest collection time for delivery.

The postal service will also confirm next-day delivery by text or email.

An Post Commerce Managing Director Garrett Bridgeman described the digital stamps as “a great innovation that works for everyone”.

“Busy individuals who are time-poor and want to purchase stamps at a time and place that works for them or last-minute senders as well as [those who] need to post at irregular hours and may not have stamps to hand,” he said.

“The Digital Stamp is incredibly handy, it’s available anywhere and anytime in the An Post App and the confirmation of delivery provides great peace of mind to the customer.”

He said the new technology will complement the “extensive range of beautiful physical stamps available at post offices, shops and online”.