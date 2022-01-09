40 year old dies following Dublin shooting

The incident happened in the Ballyfermot area of the city in the early hours of Sunday
A man in his 40s has died following a shooting in Dublin.
The victim was found at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardaí said he had suffered a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
