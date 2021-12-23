The bodies of two dead men discovered at house in Donegal

The bodies of two men have been discovered at a house in Letterkenny.

Gardaí are currently at the scene after being alerted to the discovery this afternoon.

The alarm was raised by a local person at around 2pm this afternoon.

The bodies of two males, believed to be a father and son, were discovered at the scene.

Donegal Live understands that one body was found inside the house and the other at a location outside the house.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said: "The services of the State Pathologist have been requested and the scene is currently preserved.

"Technical bureau have also been notified. Both bodies remain at the scene, at this time. Investigations ongoing"

Letterkenny-based Sinn Féin Councillor said the news has been met with shock in the area.

He said: “It is very tragic and it is all the more tragic with the time of year that we are in.”