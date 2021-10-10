Search

10/10/2021

Woman airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty off Donegal beach

Bundoran RNLI responded to swimmer caught in rip current off town's main beach

Bundoran RNLI

The Bundoran RNLI inshore lifeboat responded after a swimmer was caught in a rip current off the town’s main beach on Sunday

Reporter:

Reporter

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty off a Donegal beach.

The Bundoran RNLI inshore lifeboat responded after the swimmer was caught in a rip current off the town’s main beach at around 9am on Sunday.

The woman made her own way back to shore where she received medical treatment.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to the scene and the woman was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

It is the second call-out in just over a week involving swimmers in Bundoran. Last Saturday the lifeboat came to the aid of three members of the one family who had got into difficulty.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media