Throwback Tuesday: Out and About at Dorman's Nightclub (2011)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a selection of pictures from Dorman's Nightclub.
Amy Mulholland, Orlagh Darragh and Carina Campbell
Some of the members of the Magnificent Seven Crew who will be performing in the Concert for Ukraine.
Foyle Haven was first established in 2001 as a drop in centre for street drinkers by Sergeant Paul Sheehy and Sister Catherine Boyle
Cllr Angela Dobbins: "I have been inspired by the tireless campaigning of Lynne Baird, who set up The Daniel Baird Foundation"
The proposed site of where the Coshquin playpark is to be situated. However, two years on from gaining planning approval, nothing has been built.
The Health Studies team at NWRC with their Pearson National Teaching Awards Silver Award for Further Education Team of the Year
