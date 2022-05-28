IN PICTURES: County Derry Gaels at last week's Lá Dearg march
Over 17,000 Irish speakers thronged the streets of Belfast last weekend to demand an Irish Language Act in a march branded 'Lá Dearg' (Red Day).
Following the march, the British Government announced their commitment to deliver the legislation during the last week.
Among the crowd was a group of Gaels from Draperstown, under the banner of local Irish language group Glór na Speiríní.
Click NEXT to view the photos.
