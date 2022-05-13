IN PICTURES: Schools across Derry hold 'Red Day' in preparation for Ulster semi final
Schoolchildren across Derry today held 'Red Day' celebrations as the county's senior footballers prepare to take on Monaghan in the Ulster SFC semi final this weekend.
The game will throw in at 4.00pm on Sunday May 15 at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, and across the county, the young fans have been getting into the swing of things.
