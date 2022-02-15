Derry Nostalgia: Knight to remember for Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley (2002)

We have delved into the archives to 2002, 20 years this week, when Dr. Tom McGinley was awarded a Papal Knighthood in a ceremony held in St. Eugene's Cathedral, Derry.
An elated Dr. Tom McGinley raises his hands with delight after receiving the Papal Knighthood.
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
Dr. Tom McGinley reaches out to hold his wife, Deirdre’s hand at the end of the service at St. Eugene’s Cathedral.
Baby Fianna pictured with the breast milk mum, Yasmin, donated to the WHSC's milk bank for neo-natal babies
Action Mental Health’s chief executive and team members with staff and pupils from Ligoniel Primary School and Christ the Redeemer Primary School for the launch of Little Healthy Me
The city of Cork could be paired with Derry as part of a Friendship Alliance proposal from Fine Gael TD, Colm Burke
Derry Chamber of Commerce CEO, Paul Clancy: "It’s crucial that the recovery and rebuild of our economy and our hard-hit businesses become the focus of our Executive.""
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.