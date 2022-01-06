Derry Christmas: Christmas time Out and About around Derry pubs

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from some Christmas nights out around some Derry bars.
Click the Next> tab above to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
Jade, Danielle, Jenny and Laura
Derry GP, Dr Tom Black: "We are in a position where we are just going to have to work our way through the next four to six weeks."
Mark H Durkan, has criticised Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey for her decision not to introduce an improved version of the Self Isolation Grant
Cllr Shaun Harkin: "This scheme isn't fit to help even families and individuals facing hardship in Derry"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.