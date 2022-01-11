Throwback Tuesday: Out and About at Foreglen Fight Night (2009)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from the Foreglen Fight Night.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Aaron Irwin and Conor McReynolds
Derry teachers have expressed their grave concerns over the safety of staff and pupils as they return to school during the Omicron spike
Mourners gathered this morning at St Columba's Church to pay their respects to beloved Derry teacher, Sean O'Kane
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "I’ve been inundated with complaints from constituents who have been left frustrated by this unfair process."
SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood: "The only outcome to Jeffrey Donaldson’s foolish crusade is more uncertainty and chaos at a time when we just can’t afford it."
The PSNI are appealing for anyone who has any information on the motoring incident that led to this wall at Derrymore Park being smashed, to contact them.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.