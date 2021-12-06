Memory Lane: Take a step back in time with the Derry News 2001 archives

Selection of pictures from the Derry News archives of 2001.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Emma McLaughlin, Sara Gill, Louise McMonagle and Christine Devine signing on at the Rialto for the Irish Dancing Championships at the Millennium Forum.
BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland
Post Anglo-Irish Treaty, Michael Collins planned for the destabilisation of Northern Ireland. However, his idea died with him when he was killed in 1922 in the Irish Civil War.
The Boundary Commission's final recommendations for the Irish border. The report was suppressed with the original lines of partition, as we know today, remaining in place.
Partition of Ireland took place 100 years ago. This week marks the centenary of The Anglo-Irish Treaty that would see Derry in a precarious position in its bid to be part of the new Irish Free State
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.