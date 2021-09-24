Down Memory Lane: Derry's Millennium Forum - ‘A place of hope’ (2001)

We have went into the Derry News archive today with a gallery of pictures from the opening night of the Millennium Forum in 2001.
The biggest purpose built theatre in Ireland shed its wrapping and the Forum itself was the star of the gala event, as community groups throughout the city were invited to tour the facilities.
Young local artists performed a 20-minute show designed to display the auditorium’s acoustic excellence.
The Forum’s Chief Executive Michael Poynor described the venue as a “magnificent asset” to Derry’s cultural life and promised the highest standards in provincial, national and international drama."
As well as a conference centre, four bar areas and a piazza, the Forum has the capacity to deliver a rainbow of events including musicals, films, ballet, contemporary dance, opera, pantomime, classical and popular music.
Click the Next> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
From left, Clare McNabb, Lisa Lynch, Amanda Hamilton and Lisa Heaney, members of staff, pictured at the Millennium Theatre opening night.