Take a walk down memory lane from the 2001 Archives

Selection of pictures from the Derry News archives of 2001.
Click the < or > arrow above or 'Next Story' to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Bill McGinnis,chairman, Department of Education and Learning presents the Investors in People Award to Rev. Eamon Martin, president, St. Columb's College.
More News
Catherine Hemelryk, Jim Doherty and Shá Gillespie at the installation of the new rainbow crossing in Derry
Managing Director of the White Horse Hotel, Selena Horshi, said that the rules being relaxed has come as a relief to her staff.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.