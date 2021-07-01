DOWN MEMORY LANE: Photos from the archives of the Derry News (2007)

Click the < or > above or 'Next Story' to go through the gallery
More News
Sabrina Lynch (OLT) and Aileen McGuinness (BBHF) pictured at the Gasyard before the distribution of award packs to partricipants of the successful health and well-being course. Included are Conor Brad
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.